 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
Boxing | 2022 National Junior Olympics and Summer Festival

Gold medal champ

Contreras wins division at USA Summer Festival

  • 0
Samuel Contreras Boxing

Contributed photo

Knight High graduate Samuel Contreras won the Elite Male Division at 139 pounds on July 15 at the 2022 National Junior Olympics and Summer Festival in Wichita, Kansas. Contreras, 18, won the gold medal bout on a 3-2 decision after winning his first three matches of the tournament by unanimous decision.

Palmdale boxer Samuel Contreras won a gold medal in the Elite Male Division at 139 pounds on July 15 at the 2022 National Junior Olympics and Summer Festival in Wichita, Kansas.

The Summer Festival is an annual event put on by USA Boxing.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.