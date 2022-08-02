Gold medal champ

Palmdale boxer Samuel Contreras won a gold medal in the Elite Male Division at 139 pounds on July 15 at the 2022 National Junior Olympics and Summer Festival in Wichita, Kansas.
The Summer Festival is an annual event put on by USA Boxing.
