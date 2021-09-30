Gold-medal camp

When Mark Cruz and Ryan Millar teamed up for a couple of youth volleyball camps in August, their mission was clear.
Try to grow the sport in the Antelope Valley.
Millar, a Palmdale native, won a gold medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics with the USA men’s national volleyball team. Cruz, the Antelope Valley College men’s and women’s volleyball coach, invited Millar to the Marauders’ 38th annual Summer Volleyball Camp on Aug. 5. Then, Cruz’s volleyball club, Aero Volleyball Club, sponsored the Ryan Millar Camp at Highland High School, Aug. 6-7.
“I talked to a number of parents and they were so grateful to us for doing the camp because they said there’s just not a lot of stuff like that out there,” Olympic gold medalist Millar said. “That’s cool to kind of give back and reignite, a little bit, of the flame that was burning there at one point.”
When Millar and Cruz played together at Highland High School in the mid-90s, many high school teams in the Valley were successful on the court and in the playoffs.
Highland was the CIF-Southern Section Division II runner-up in 1994, falling to Royal in four sets.
“That grew a little bit after us, because it kind of kept on going for awhile in the Antelope Valley,” Cruz said about the success of the sport. “I’m still trying to figure out where it started to die out. We need to undo that. That’s why we started the club up here. I’ve been doing the club for Jane (Cwayna) since 1996.”
Millar went on to play college volleyball at BYU, and several other players from around the Valley also earned college scholarships.
“We just loved the sport so much,” Cruz said. “Back in the day, Ryan and I could name every college player or every player on the national team. You ask the kids today and they’re like, ‘Who are you talking about?’
“Everyone loves the NBA, all the kids can name the NBA players.”
Millar followed his career at BYU with stints on the national team and a career playing in Europe.
During the volleyball camps in August, Millar brought his gold medal to show the campers.
“It’s always good to be back in the Valley and be able to hang out with people that I’ve known a long time,” Millar said. “But the biggest thing is just what Mark said, it’s bringing back a love of the sport of volleyball back to the Valley.”
For many athletes in the Antelope Valley, seeing a future in sports outside of here is hard to imagine. So, for Millar to come back to his hometown and show what is possible for someone from here was a big deal.
“I was just like them when I was their age. There wasn’t anything different,” Millar said. “I just had an ability to take my talents a little bit further than where (these kids) are at right now, but it doesn’t mean that there isn’t a possibility that they could take any talents that they have further.
“I was a kid from the Valley, too. If you’ve got big dreams, then keep having them, no matter where you live or what you do or what your house looks like. Find something you love and work really hard at being the best you can at it.”
Millar said he got to play some volleyball with the campers, which was fun.
“There’s only so much we can do, because we’re all getting older,” he said. “We need the younger generation to also find that love in the sport. What better way to do that than to come together and have fun and learn a little bit about how to play the game and then play a little bit? I hope we did a small part in trying to accomplish that. There’s obviously a lot more that needs to happen, of course.”
Millar has always been an advocate for the sport he fell in love with as a kid in the Valley. Last year, at the start of the Coronavirus pandemic, he started a volleyball podcast where he talked volleyball with people like beach volleyball gold medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings.
He recently moved back to California, San Diego to be exact, after living several years in Salt Lake City. He will be an assistant men’s volleyball coach at San Diego Miramar in the spring, while also keeping his day job as a consultant with a global consulting firm.
“He’s such a great ambassador for the sport,” Cruz said. “It’s such a treat to have someone like Ryan around.”
When Millar and Cruz played volleyball in high school, there weren’t any club teams in the Antelope Valley. Now there are several, including Cruz’s team.
“When Mark and I were in high school, there was no volleyball club in the Valley,” Millar said. “If you wanted to go play club volleyball, you had to drive all the way down to the beach. So, I think the opportunities that are available to young players now are even better than when we were around playing.
“I just applaud Mark and others in the Valley that have tried to provide volleyball outlets to players that are really into the sport, both girls and boys.”
The best friends, who are more like family, are hoping that the recent success of the gold-medal winning women’s volleyball team in the Tokyo Olympics will help to ignite interest in the sport for younger players.
“We need to have more volleyball players coming out of the Valley going and playing college, going and playing professionally, whether it’s boys or girls, it doesn’t matter,” Millar said. “There’s a lot of good athletes out there, just volleyball is not on the top of mind for some high school kids. I tell people all the time, ‘Look, you want your daughter’s college education to be paid for? Have her play volleyball.’
“A lot of parents don’t realize college volleyball has more programs for girls than any other sport.”
Girls volleyball was one of the few high school sports that didn’t get to play an abbreviated spring season earlier this year. So most players in the Valley hadn’t played since the 2019 fall season.
It might take some time to bring the sport back up to a higher level.
But Cruz and Millar are committed to trying to ignite interest in the sport. Cruz plans on taking advantage of Millar’s new proximity for future camps.
The friends will also compete against each other as coaches in the men’s junior college season as AVC travels to San Diego Miramar in the spring.
Growing the sport in the Valley is a big task, so Cruz is hoping all those who love volleyball will help him in his efforts.
“I know we can somehow bring back the love. But, we can’t force it,” Cruz said. “Hopefully volleyball can light up and learn to grow.”
