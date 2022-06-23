BUDAPEST, Hungary — The kids are all right.
Canadian teenager Summer McIntosh won the women’s 200-meter butterfly for her first title at the world swimming championships on Wednesday before 17-year-old Romanian David Popovici claimed his second.
They still have some way to go to match Katie Ledecky, who claimed her 18th gold at a worlds by helping the United States win the women’s 4x200-meter freestyle relay. The 25-year-old Ledecky now has 21 medals, extending her record for the most among female swimmers in the competition.
Popovici won the men’s 100 freestyle to add to the 200 freestyle he won on Monday. He is just the second man to achieve the double at a worlds, after American swimmer Jim Montgomery in 1973, and he’s the first Romanian swimmer to win two golds at a worlds.
“The airport is going to be chaotic but I am ready for it,” Popovici said of his return to Bucharest. “For Romania it means a lot and I love the feelings, even though I cannot explain it really well, I am very happy.”
The 15-year-old McIntosh clocked 2 minutes, 05.20 seconds in the 200 butterfly to beat three Olympic medalists to the title.
“It’s one of my biggest dreams in the swimming world to become world champion, and especially to do it in 200 fly is something I have always wanted to do because this is one of my favorite events,” said McIntosh, who finished 0.88 seconds ahead of American Hali Flickinger.
China’s Zhang Yufei was third and American Regan Smith was 1.59 seconds behind in fourth.
Popovici had to fight hard to edge France’s Maxime Grousset by 0.06 seconds in the final with a time of 47.58 seconds. Canada’s Joshua Liendo Edwards, who was leading at the halfway stage, took the bronze.
Two-time defending champion Caeleb Dressel didn’t race after withdrawing from the rest of the competition with an unspecified medical condition earlier Wednesday.
The Americans had to wait until the women’s 4x200-meter freestyle relay for their 11th gold of the championships as Claire Weinstein, Leah Smith, Ledecky and Bella Sims. Australia was second and Canada third.
“I am so proud,” Ledecky said. “I think I realized when we were on the medal podium it had been a while since we had all been up there singing the national anthem together; trying to hit those high-pitched notes together. So that was a lot of fun.”
Only the U.S. (11 gold, six silver, nine bronze) and Australia (two gold, five silver, one bronze) have won at least one medal on each of the five nights of the swimming competition.
Kylie Masse claimed Canada’s second gold of the night by winning the women’s 50-meter backstroke ahead of American Katharine Berkoff and Analia Pigree of France.
Masse became the first swimmer from Canada, male or female, to win three golds at a worlds.
Léon Marchand won the men’s 200-meter individual medley in 1 minute, 55.22 seconds. The 20-year-old Marchand finished ahead of American Carson Foster and Japan’s Daiya Seto.
It was Marchand’s second gold at these worlds after the men’s 400 medley on Saturday, when he almost broke Michael Phelps’ world record, and his third medal after silver in the 200 butterfly on Tuesday.
“I was a little tired this morning,” Marchand said.
Ledecky extends record medal haul at swimming worlds to 21
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Katie Ledecky has extended her record haul of medals from the world championships to 21, two more than any other female swimmer managed before.
All but three of them are gold.
The 25-year-old Ledecky claimed her 18th gold at a worlds on Wednesday as the United States won the women’s 4x200 freestyle relay final, clocking the fastest split – 1:53.67 – to help the Americans triumph in a championship record 7:41.45.
Claire Weinstein, Leah Smith, Ledecky and Bella Sims finished 2.41 seconds ahead of the Australian team and 3.31 ahead of the Canadians.
“It’s awesome,” Ledecky said. “It’s so easy to get up for these relays and just not think and go. I had so much trust in these three and I think that we’re always counted out and we always deliver so I am so proud of this group.”
Ledecky had already won gold medals in the 1500 freestyle on Monday and 400 freestyle on Saturday to add to the 15 gold she had coming into the competition in Budapest.
Her 21 medals at a worlds are two more than compatriot Natalie Coughlin managed (seven gold, seven silver, five bronze) between 2001-13.
World swimming’s governing body FINA does not include the women’s 4x200 freestyle relay from the worlds in Fukuoka, Japan on July 24, 2001 among the golds it has attributed to Coughlin as the American team was disqualified in that race with the gold eventually going to Britain.
Ledecky’s 18 golds equal Ryan Lochte’s record in second place in the all-time list for most swimming titles at the worlds. Only Michael Phelps, with 26, has won more.
The U.S. has now won the women’s 4x200 freestyle relay at eight of the last 10 world championships, with the exceptions in that run coming in 2009 (second behind China) and at the last edition in 2019 (second behind Australia).
“I am so proud,” Ledecky said of representing the U.S. at relays. “I think I realized when we were on the medal podium it had been a while since we had all been up there singing the national anthem together, trying to hit those high-pitched notes together. So that was a lot of fun, and to just see it all come together and the time was really fast as well, so I think we really proved that we came to race.”
Ledecky is still to race in 800-meter freestyle heats on Thursday, with the final scheduled for Friday.
