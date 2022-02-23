Going to the ’ship

ROSAMOND — The Rosamond boys basketball team did not let up on its defensive intensity on Tuesday night.
The Roadrunners swarmed on defense from the first quarter of the semifinal playoff game to the final buzzer, propelling Rosamond into the championship game.
Rosamond led the entire game against Monache, building a double-digit lead in the second quarter en route to a 62-40 victory in the CIF-Central Section Division 4 semifinal game at Rosamond High School.
The Roadrunners (25-0), the No. 1 seed, advance to the championship game, which will be played at Rosamond High School on Thursday.
Rosamond will face Garces (12-19), which defeated No. 2 seed Sierra 67-61 in the other semifinal on Tuesday.
“This is crazy,” Rosamond senior Sebastian Borrego said. “It’s like a dream come true.
“Just keep hustling, playing good defense and that will get our offense going.”
Rosamond will be trying to win its second CIF championship. The Roadrunners won the CIF-Southern Section Division VA championship in 2008, after advancing to the championship in 2007.
“This feels amazing,” Rosamond junior Aaron Blake said. “We’ve been wanting this for the last several years. This is the same team I’ve had since my freshman year. We’ve been wanting this. We have a great lineup. We knew we had returners when everyone else didn’t. It was time. This is what we want.”
The Roadrunners will also be trying to finish the season undefeated, after capturing their first High Desert League title since 2015 along the way.
“One more game. We’re not done yet,” Rosamond coach Brandon Tapia said. “The kids played great. They’re hungry. I think we’re going to do it. It’s our year, for sure.”
Blake hit a 3-pointer for the Roadrunners’ first basket and they never looked back.
“I feel that we started off good, but we started off slow,” Blake said. “Some of our shots were hitting and some of them weren’t.
“I knew that they had like only two good players. I knew coming in defense would be the main thing. They got here for a reason. Once we shut them down, our offense started rolling. We had momentum and that’s how it happened.”
Monache (15-14) closed the deficit to 7-5, but Rosamond closed the opening quarter with a 7-0 run to take a 14-5 lead into the second quarter.
“Our defense has been key all season long,” Tapia said. “Teams haven’t really had an answer for it.”
Rosamond then outscored the Marauders 13-9 in the second quarter, taking a 27-14 lead at halftime.
Borrego scored eight of hits 14 points in the second quarter, hitting two 3-pointers.
“I feel like we played really good,” Borrego said. “We kept the tempo of the game. We just got it rolling. We started hitting shots. They couldn’t stop us.”
Blake scored a game-high 17 points, nine in the third quarter when the Roadrunners outscored Monache 15-10.
“It’s all effort. We’re an effort team,” Blake said. “In practice, they tell us every time, ‘Go hard, like it’s a game.’ And that’s what we had to bring. We had to bring energy. We had home-court advantage, that will get us going.
“It was great. I love playoffs. A lot of animosity with the other crowd, but our crowd, they showed us love back and that’s what got us the W.”
The Rosamond gym was packed with raucous fans, including a sizable contingent of visiting fans from Porterville.
“The crowd really had everyone going, with a lot of energy,” Borrego said. “It was crazy. It was hectic. It was a really good game.”
Rosamond freshman Moses Wright finished with 14 points, including a dunk in the final seconds that ignited the home crowd.
“Playoff intensity. The boys needed it,” Tapia said. “It got them excited, ready to go all game long. Hopefully they keep the gas going. That’s it. We can’t stop.”
Rosamond senior Alex Gonzalez scored 11 points, including a 3-pointer to beat the buzzer to end the third quarter and give the Roadrunners a 42-24 lead going into the final quarter.
Rosamond senior Garett Kofahl finished with four and junior Nicholas Moncibais scored two.
Monache junior Jared Ojeda led the Marauders with 13 points, despite not making a field goal, instead going 13-for-16 at the free-throw line.
Monache junior Brandan Garcia had 10 points for the No. 4 seed Marauders.
