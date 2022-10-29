Lakers Timberwolves Basketball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward Troy Brown Jr. (7), forward LeBron James (6) and guard Patrick Beverley (21) look downcourt during the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Friday, in Minneapolis. The Lakers lost 111-102 to move to 0-5 on the season.

MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Edwards scored 16 of his 29 points in the third quarter, Rudy Gobert added 22 points and 21 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves extended the Los Angeles Lakers’ winless start with a 111-102 win on Friday night.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 14 of his 21 points in the fourth and D’Angelo Russell had 11 points for Minnesota, which won back-to-back games for the first time this season and took control with an 11-4 run midway through the fourth.

