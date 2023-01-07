Clippers Tmberwolves Basketball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard (5) has the ball knocked loose by Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Friday in Minneapolis.

 Andy Clayton-King

MINNEAPOLIS  — Rudy Gobert had 25 points and 21 rebounds, D'Angelo Russell also scored 25 and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 128-115 win against the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

Jaden McDaniels had 18 points for Minnesota, which has won three in a row. While the Timberwolves put together one of their most complete performances of the season, leading scorer Anthony Edwards left the game in the third quarter with left hip soreness and didn't return.

