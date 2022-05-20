GL tennis players face tough competition at CIF

CARPINTERIA — The Golden League qualifiers for the CIF-Southern Section Individual regionals came up against some stiff competition in the first round of the tournament on Thursday in Carpinteria.
Lancaster’s doubles team of junior Nick Sanchez and freshman Cooper Larson were the only ones to make it to the second round after earning a forfeit bye in the first round. The duo, who were undefeated in Golden League play this season, lost 6-0, 6-0 in their second-round match.
Lancaster’s makeshift doubles team of senior Aaron Meas and freshman Fabio Iqbal, who won the GL doubles championship, lost in the first round 6-0, 6-0.
Even league singles champion, Lancaster senior Gabriel Perey, had a tough go in the first round, losing 6-1, 6-0 to his opponent.
Quartz Hill freshman Kolbe Adams, who finished second in the league tournament, also lost in the first round 6-0, 6-0.
It was the first time at CIF Individuals for all of the players. The Eagles are losing Meas and Perey to graduation, but the other four athletes can take this experience into next season.
“The boys put up a good fight in CIF and I’m proud of the immense work they have put in this whole season,” Lancaster coach David Garcia said. “I can’t wait to see what the future holds for this program.”
