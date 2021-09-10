GL soccer honors

The All-Golden League girls soccer team was led by youth in the spring 2021 season as freshmen earned two of the three individual awards.
Quartz Hill freshman Katelyn Kott was named the Offensive Player of the Year, while Littlerock freshman Anabelle Labra was Goalkeeper of the Year and Eastside senior April Jimenez earned Defender of the Year honors.
Kott always seemed to step up for her team. She definitely did in two close games against Knight that helped the Royals (13-1-1, 13-0-1 GL) seal an undefeated league title.
The freshman forward recorded a hat trick against the Hawks, including the game-winning goal, in a 4-3 victory on April 6.
A few weeks later, she scored the go-ahead goal against Knight, which ended up being the game winner in a 2-1 win on April 29.
Joining Kott on the all-GL first team was fellow freshman Addison Leite, juniors Megan Salvesvold and Kaylin Gonzalez and senior Anaya Respeto.
Knight finished second in league behind Quartz Hill and earned four first-team spots.
Hawks senior defender Naobi Orozco was joined by fellow senior Jennifer Vera, junior Alondra Munguia and sophomore Vivian Martinez on the first team.
Martinez led Knight with 17 goals and added eight assists, while Vera led the team with 10 assists and added four goals, and Munguia scored six goals with seven assists.
Jimenez was joined on the first team by Eastside senior teammates Sarai Bocanegra and Alexa Shearer. The Lions were third in league.
Highland was represented by Leah Harris and Gabriella Lomeli, while Palmdale senior Darlene Perez and sophomore Sarai Castro Zambrano earned first-team spots along with Labra and Lancaster junior Aaliyah Alatorre.
Quartz Hill senior Michelle Hess and sophomore Haylee Patino were named to the second team, while senior Kelsey Bruesten earned an honorable mention.
Sophomores Victoria Martinez and Veronica Lopez made it onto the second team with Brenda Murillo as an honorable mention
Eastside seniors Samantha Valencia and Heaven Mejia also earned second-team spots, while junior Natalie Quiros made the honorable mention list.
Palmdale seniors Alyssa Maldonado and Jahayra Pelayo were named to the second team with senior Marcela Torres as an honorable mention.
Littlerock sophomores Brianna Montes De Oca and Brianna Perez were second-teamers with an honorable mention for sophomore teammate Marisela Ramos.
Lancaster senior Samantha Sandoval earned second-team honors and junior Melanie Del Toro earned honorable mention.
Stats for Quartz Hill, Eastside, Littlerock, Lancaster, Highland and Palmdale were unavailable.
