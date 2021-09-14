You have permission to edit this article.
HS Boys & Girls Golf | Golden League

GL golf thanks golf courses for support

Golden League golf

Contributed photo

Golden League golf champions Tanner Klundt (left) and Kylie Warner (right), both of Quartz Hill, present a plaque of appreciation to Darwin Cook (center), of Rancho Vista Golf Course. The eight schools that make up the Golden League would like to thank all of the local golf courses for their support of the high school girls and boys golf teams.

