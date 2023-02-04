MLS LAFC Crepeau Soccer

Associated Press

LAFC goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau (center) holds up the Supporters’ Shield trophy in an awards ceremony after a match against Nashville SC, on Oct. 9, in Los Angeles. Crépeau is almost fully healed from the broken leg that sent him to the hospital deep into extra time at the MLS Cup final late last year.

LOS ANGELES — Maxime Crépeau wanted to watch the last minutes of the MLS Cup final during his ride to the hospital, but he couldn’t get a stream to work in the ambulance. The Los Angeles FC goalkeeper and his wife gave up and started refreshing a statistical webpage on his phone, his broken right leg becoming increasingly painful as the adrenaline wore off.

Crépeau never saw the refresh for the final kick in the championship-deciding penalty shootout because his father had already called him to tell him he was a Major League Soccer champion, in no small part because of that broken leg throbbing before him.

