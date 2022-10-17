Girls Volleyball Playoff Schedule

The CIF-Southern Section Girls Volleyball playoffs start this week.
Here's the schedule of the local teams who earned playoff berths.
CIF-Southern Section Division 7 Wildcard
Granite (13-10, Desert Sky League #3) at No. 7-ranked Lancaster (19-7-1, Golden League #3), 6 p.m.
— Winner will play at Don Lugo (11-2, Mt. Baldy #1) in the first round on Thursday
CIF-Southern Section Division 8 Wildcard
Desert Christian (13-13-1, Heritage League #4) at Hawthorne (10-7, Ocean League #3), 6 p.m.
— Winner will play at No. 4 Azusa (15-8, Montview League #1)
CIF-Southern Section Division 5 First Round
Maranatha (13-19, Olympic League #3) at No. 1 Quartz Hill (27-6, Golden League #1), 6 p.m.
CIF-Southern Section Division 6 First Round
Sonora (12-10, Freeway League #3) at No. 7 Paraclete (21-8, Camino Real #2), 6 p.m.
Knight (10-10, Golden League #4) at No. 2 Rancho Christian (28-2, Sunbelt League #1), 6 p.m.
CIF-Southern Section Division 7 First Round
No. 6 Highland (21-11-2, Golden League #2) at Gabrielino (21-11, Mission Valley #1), 6 p.m.
The second round for each division will be on Saturday.
