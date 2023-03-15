Colts Cowboys Trade Football

Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore runs before a game against the Chargers, Dec. 26, in Indianapolis. The Dallas Cowboys acquired Gilmore from the Colts for a fifth-round draft pick, a person with knowledge of the trade said Tuesday.

 AJ Mast

Stephon Gilmore is on the move again, Darren Waller is getting traded from the Raiders less than two weeks after marrying Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum and James Bradberry is staying in Philadelphia.

Those were among the biggest moves on the eve of free agency Tuesday, the second day in which teams were allowed to negotiate with unrestricted free agents.

