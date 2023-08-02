Gillie is 2022 MVP

Quartz Hill senior Leah Gillie was named the Golden League Girls Volleyball Player of the Year in 2022 and led four Royals picks on the first team.
Seniors Rachel Plantinga, Paige Stuart and Caroline Toberman all were named to the first team for Quartz Hill, along with Gillie.
They helped lead the Royals to their sixth consecutive Golden League title, going undefeated with a 14-0 record.
They then reached the quarterfinals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoffs for the first time since 2018.
Gillie plans on playing volleyball at Antelope Valley College this season, while Plantinga is set to play at Fresno Pacific.
Toberman is headed to UC San Diego.
Gillie and Plantinga were also named to the All-CIF-Southern Section Division 5 First Team.
Quartz Hill senior Emma Frazer received an honorable mention.
Highland took second in the Golden League and had three players on the first team in seniors Celeste Anaya and Francheska De Guzman and junior Savannah Anaya. Kenna De La Rosa received an honorable mention for the Bulldogs.
Third-place Lancaster was represented on the first team by seniors Mya Colquitt and Daisy Galvan, while senior Camryn Boyer received an honorable mention.
Seniors Riley Asp and Oluwatosin Sunday were named to the first team for fourth-place Knight, while Gracesen Exiga received an honorable mention. Sunday will play for Los Angeles Mission College this fall.
Palmdale seniors Valentine Trujillo and Omega Smith were named to the first team, while senior Mia Arrivillaga received an honorable mention.
Antelope Valley was represented by senior Breanna Alcazar on the first team and senior Nyla Ceniceros with an honorable mention, while Eastside senior Olivia Aguilar was a first-teamer and senior Maia Washington received an honorable mention nod. Littlerock senior Rebecca Mazas Alvarado was named to the first team, while senior teammate Kayla Portillo received an honorable mention.
The new girls volleyball season kicks off in just a few weeks.
