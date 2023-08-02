 Skip to main content
High School Girls Volleyball | 2022 All-Golden League Team

Gillie is 2022 MVP

Seniors dominate last season’s all-Golden League Girls Volleyball team

Quartz Hill senior Leah Gillie was named the Golden League Girls Volleyball Player of the Year in 2022 and led four Royals picks on the first team.

Seniors Rachel Plantinga, Paige Stuart and Caroline Toberman all were named to the first team for Quartz Hill, along with Gillie.

