APTOPIX Rangers Ducks Hockey

Associated Press

The Ducks’ Mason McTavish celebrates his goal against the New York Rangers during the first period on Wednesday in Anaheim. The Ducks won 3-2 for their first victory in regulation.

 

 Jae C. Hong

ANAHEIM — Thanks to John Gibson, the Anaheim Ducks were able to get their first regulation victory of the season.

Gibson stopped 41 shots, including 17 in the third period, and the Ducks held on to beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Wednesday night.

