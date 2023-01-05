Stars Ducks Hockey

Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) and defenseman Urho Vaakanainen (5) defend against Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) during the first period, Wednesday, in Anaheim.

 

 Allison Dinner

ANAHEIM — John Gibson stopped 35 shots for his 24th career shutout, Mason McTavish had a goal and an assist, and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Dallas Stars 2-0 on Wednesday night.

It was Gibson's first shutout since Nov. 2, 2021, against New Jersey, and his second in 14 career games against the Stars.

