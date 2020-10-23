Giants Eagles Football

Associated Press

STUMBLING — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones trips after running with the ball during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday in Philadelphia. The 80-yard run to the Eagles’ 8-yard line set up Wayne Gallman’s 1-yard rushing touchdown to pull the Giants ahead 14-10 in the third quarter. The Eagles led 10-7 at halftime after a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Carson Wentz and a 31-yard field goal by Jake Elliott. The Giants’ first touchdown in the first quarter was on a 39-yard pass from Jones to Golden Tate to tie the game at 7.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.