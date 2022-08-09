Rowdy Giants Football

Associated Press

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) participates in training camp at the team’s practice facility, July 29, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants’ practice was disrupted by a string of skirmishes, Monday, in the middle of a heat advisory days before their first preseason game. In a span a four plays, Barkley plowed over cornerback Aaron Robinson and linebacker Tae Crowder got into it with free agent running back Antonio Williams.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — With the New York Giants ramping up practices in the middle of a heat advisory days before their first preseason game, it was only a matter of time before tempers erupted.

In a span a four plays Monday, running back Saquon Barkley plowed over cornerback Aaron Robinson and linebacker Tae Crowder got into it with free agent running back Antonio Williams.

