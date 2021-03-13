LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College men’s soccer team finally returned to the field Friday afternoon.
An ominous rainstorm with lightning passed over before the game, but the skies cleared in time for kickoff of the long-awaited 2021 season.
The Marauders were tripped up by a disappointing second half, as College of the Sequoias rallied for two goals to score a 3-2 victory at Marauder Stadium.
AVC led 2-1 at halftime, but gave up two goals in the first 20 minutes of the second half to the Giants (1-1-1), who were playing their third match of the season.
“I thought it was a very good first game for us,” AVC coach Charles Gordon said. “We had a lot of different situations we’ll be able to learn from. I think on the whole we did a lot of things very well and we’ll continue to look to improve upon all areas.”
The Marauders had a stellar start to the match and the season.
AVC took the lead in the ninth minute, as freshman Luis Avila scored off a cross pass from freshman forward Victor Jimenez.
“It was good,” Jimenez said of the field. “I think we all played extremely well.
“It was our first game and we took a loss, but get back together as a team. There are some things we have to work on, but we have to keep our heads up and keep going.”
COS tied the match in the 22nd minute. COS sophomore Sebastian Caballero scored on a pass from sophomore Carlos Silliezar.
AVC was able to quickly retake the lead, when sophomore Bryan Lima scored on a header off a corner kick in the 25th minute, giving the Marauders a 2-1 lead that stood at halftime.
The Giants were able to seize momentum in the match early in the second half.
COS tied the match in the 56th minute on a header by sophomore Rogelio Bedolla off a corner kick by sophomore Alejandro Saldana.
The Giants took the lead for the first time on a breakaway by COS sophomore Osvaldo Ibarra in the 64th minute. Ibarra was shadowed by two AVC defenders, but was able to chip the ball in from eight yards out.
“I just think a lot of people were very nervous and scared, but at the end of the day everyone played their position and we fought hard,” Jimenez said. “Tomorrow we have the same team and we know how they play now and we’ll get back at it and try to get a win tomorrow.”
The two teams play again today, at College of the Sequoias in Visalia in a 3 p.m. match.
The Marauders were unable to capitalize on a solid scoring chances late in the second half.
Jimenez had a shot from 15 yards out hit the right goal post in the 75th minute.
The Marauders had a shot from 25 yards sail just high in the 90th minute and Jimenez had a header off a corner kick go high in the 92nd minute.
The Marauders play two more series this season. AVC plays a two-game series against Bakersfield on March 26 and 27 and another series against Hancock on April 1 and 2.
“I can say that I’ve been very confident because we have an administration that has been phenomenal in supporting the program and they’ve assured us the entire way through that we were going to proceed forward,” Gordon said. “Fortunately things worked out the way that they did and we’re getting to enjoy a spring season and learn a lot about ourselves as a team and prepare ourselves for the fall.”
It was the first men’s match at AVC for Gordon, who also coaches the AVC women’s soccer team and it is scheduled to play a two-game series against Hancock on April 1 and 2.
The only fans in the stands were the women’s players, who were spaced out, but more vocal as the game wore on.
