Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas (left) turns a double play as the San Francisco Giants’ LaMonte Wade Jr. (right) slides during the fifth inning on Tuesday in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO — Alex Wood and five relievers combined on a three-hitter and the San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-0 on Tuesday night, ending a six-game losing streak to their NL West rivals.

Joc Pederson hit a two-run double in the first inning and David Villar and Brandon Crawford hit back-to-back homers in the eighth to complement a solid effort from the Giants’ bullpen, which tossed 4.1 innings of two-hit ball.

