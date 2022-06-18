Getting her groove back

Highland and UCLA grad Rachel Garcia’s first professional softball game was not exactly how she wanted to start things out.
The pitcher allowed eight earned runs over 2.2 innings for Team Ocasio (Gold) in the first game of the Athletes Unlimited AUX opening series on Monday at San Diego State University.
It wasn’t what she expected, but she hadn’t pitched in almost a year, since Olympic warmup tournaments last summer.
“It’s a little weird,” Garcia said about playing again through text message on Wednesday. “Especially since it’s been a year since playing.”
As the week went on, she started feeling more comfortable.
Garcia allowed just two runs in 1.1 innings to close out her team’s first win of the season on Tuesday.
Then, Wednesday was her best showing as she picked up her first win in the circle after allowing three runs on five hits with no walks and three strikeouts over five innings. She did not concede a hit in her final three innings and was awarded the third MVP of the game behind Team Ocasio teammates Danielle Gibson and Nadia Taylor.
“Pitched pretty well … and got third MVP,” Garcia said through text message after Wednesday night’s game. “So each day has been getting better for me.”
After getting a few innings under her belt, she’s feeling more comfortable in the circle, but batting is still a struggle.
“Pitching, I feel a lot better and more confident now that I’ve gotten a few games in,” she said. “Now I just have to get the hitting piece going. Just have to trust myself and swing. I’ve been playing the same game for so long.”
She said her roommates — Sis Bates, Dejah Mulipola and Aliyah Andrews — have been encouraging to her throughout her return to the field and it’s been fun to play with and against them.
Bates, who played for Team Chidester (Orange) in the first series, is always laughing and seems to be having a good time on the field.
“She’s just an awesome person to have around,” Garcia said. “Always puts a smile on everyone’s face.”
Athletes Unlimited has a point system where the players earn points throughout the games for hits, strikeouts, winning the innings, winning the game and other stats. There are three MVPs picked for each game and points are awarded to those players, too.
Garcia finished with 288 points for 27th out of 42 players in the first series.
“Sometimes it feels like it can be a little overwhelming,” Garcia said about the point system. “I’m still learning all of it. You just have to trust your teammates through the process.”
The top three point-getters from the first series are now the captains in the second series, which begins today.
The captains are catcher Mulipola (650), infielder Gibson (476) and infielder Sam Fischer (466).
There was a draft of players on Friday and Garcia is now on Team Mulipola (Gold).
“It’s interesting,” she said about switching the teams around. “It forces me to make new friends and, knowing me, I’m a very quiet person, so now I have to get comfortable with a new team … before we play the next series.”
Garcia’s other new teammates are: outfielder Haylie McCleney, RHP Georgina Corrick, infielder Sierra Romero, RHP Carrie Eberle, infielder Caleigh Clifton, outfielder Megan Wiggins, infielder Tori Vidales, outfielder Nicole Rangel-Mendes, infielder Lilli Piper, DP Aly Harrell, catcher Maddi Hackbarth and RHP Caylan Arnold.
Team Gibson is the orange team and Team Fischer is the blue team.
Garcia and Team Mulipola start the second series today against Team Fischer at 12:30 p.m. on ESPNU, while Team Gibson takes on Team Fischer at 3 p.m. on ESPNU.
Team Mulipola has two games on Sunday — 12:30 p.m. (Team Gibson) and 3 p.m. (Team Fischer) — both on ESPNU. The Gold squad will close out the second series at 6:30 p.m. against Team Gibson on Monday on ESPN2.
“(I hope) just to continue to get better each game I play and keep trusting myself and my teammates for the series,” Garcia said. “And to keep learning the game more as I play. These players have been playing longer than me and the bats are better, as well. So being smart with my pitch sequences.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.