Get ready to run

The High Desert Runners’ Antelope Valley Summer Cross Country Series is back in full force this year with a six-week schedule kicking off at 6:30 p.m. tonight at Pelona Vista Park on Tierra Subida Road and Rayburn Road in Palmdale.
Last year’s series was the return after COVID restrictions and was a four-week event, partially due to excessive heat.
The annual series is for runners of all ages and abilities. This year marks the return of the 1K fun run for children aged 12 and under before the standard 3-mile open race. Parents of children running the kids’ fun run are encouraged to run with their children.
Both courses will be marked with course monitors at all key junctures. Runners are asked to do warm-ups on the jogging path around the soccer fields, not the course itself.
The series is every Thursday night from tonight through August 17. Mandatory registration (a legal requirement) starts at 5:45 p.m. The kid’s run will begin at about 6:30 p.m., with the main race starting at about 6:45 p.m.
The penultimate race on August 10 will feature a single, three-segment coed relay on the long course. At least one male and one female must be on each two- or three-person team. Each segment will be about a mile long. Runners should recruit their partners well in advance.
All kid’s race participants will receive a participation ribbon. Awards will be based on the entire series, meaning the four preliminary meets and coed relay, in addition to the final meet, to determine the overall series champion. Medals will be awarded to the top three male and female in age groups 0-13, 14-18, 19-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, and 70+.
Every finisher of the preliminary meet will receive eight series points for finishing. The top six finishers in each age division will receive bonus series points (6 for first, 5 for second, 4 for third, 3 for fourth, 2 for fifth, and 1 for sixth). Only series participation points will be awarded for the coed relay. Participation in the final meet is mandatory to be eligible for awards. The bonus points for the final meet will be doubled (12 for first, 10 for second, 8 for third, 6 for fourth, 4 for fifth, and 2 for sixth).
There is no entry fee. However, the High Desert Runners ask for a minimum $1 donation per meet (includes both races) from all participants to defray series expenses. The High Desert Runners is a 501(c) 3 non-profit corporation; all donations are tax-deductible.
Water and a sports drink will be available at the finish. Watermelon will be provided at the finals.
For more info, contact series director James Mitchell at 661-313-6349 or email jrmitch85@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.