Defensive player of the game Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard (left) celebrates with head coach Kirby Smart after the Peach Bowl semifinal playoff game against Ohio State, Saturday, in Atlanta. Georgia won 42-41.

 

ATLANTA — Georgia’s proud defense has allowed a combined 71 points in its two postseason games, including the 42-41 last-minute win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Even against stiff competition in the postseason, when higher-scoring games can be expected, that’s a humbling and somewhat shocking development for No. 1 Georgia (14-0) as it heads into Monday night’s national championship game against No. 3 TCU (13-1).

