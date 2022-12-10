Heisman Trophy Football

Associated Press

From left to right, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, TCU quarterback Max Duggan, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and USC quarterback Caleb Williams pose with NCAA college football’s Heisman Trophy on Friday in New York. The four are finalists for the award that will be presented Saturday night.

NEW YORK — At a time when Heisman Trophy winners are usually on their way to being first-round picks in the NFL draft, Stetson Bennett is a contender from another era of college football.

The Georgia quarterback already has a national championship ring and this season he has stepped up his own play in an offense that has entrusted him with more responsibility.

