Thunder Clippers Basketball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (right) lies on the court after an injury during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES — Paul George went down hard in the fourth quarter. He may have taken the Los Angeles Clippers' championship hopes with him.

George, a Knight High grad, got hurt in Tuesday night's 101-100 loss to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.