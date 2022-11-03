Clippers Rockets Basketball

Associated Press

Clippers guard Paul George (13) leans back into Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green during the first half on Wednesday in Houston. George scored 28 points in the Clippers’ 109-101 victory.

 

 Michael Wyke

HOUSTON — Knight High grad Paul George scored 28 points, Marcus Morris added 21 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Houston Rockets 109-101 on Wednesday night.

It was the Clippers’ second win in a row over Houston following a 95-93 victory on Monday that snapped a four-game skid.

