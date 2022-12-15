Timberwolves Clippers Basketball

Associated Press

Clippers guard Paul George (13) shoots during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday in Los Angeles. George led the Clippers to a 99-88 win.

LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard scored 19 points, Paul George had a triple-double and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied to beat the undermanned Minnesota Timberwolves 99-88 on Wednesday night for their third straight victory.

George had 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for his first triple-double since joining the Clippers before the 2019 season.

