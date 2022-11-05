Clippers Spurs Basketball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) during the second half, Friday, in San Antonio. The Clippers won 113-106.

 

 Nick Wagner

SAN ANTONIO — Paul George scored 33 points and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied to beat the San Antonio Spurs 113-106 on Friday night for their third straight victory.

John Wall had 15 points and six assists for the Clippers, who are 5-4 after losing four of their first six games.

