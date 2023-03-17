Genesis wins three team titles at Hollywood Open

The Genesis Gymnastics girls team won big at the 2023 Hollywood Open held March 4-5 in Camarillo. Each of the teams earned top placements in the individual event and all-around portions of the competition.
The level 6, 7 and XCEL Diamond teams also secured the first-place team award with the combined efforts of their teammates.
XCEL Bronze athlete Penelope Avila led her team with a 37.8 all-around score, while placing first on uneven bars and floor exercise.
Also placing first in her age group with 37.8 in the all-around was XCEL Gold athlete Sophia Morrison. Morrison went on to secure second place on vault and balance beam.
XCEL Diamond teammate Isabella Elliot earned her all-around title with 36.55, while sweeping first place in vault, uneven bars and balance beam.
In level 3, Emmi Schonig earned first place in her age group with an all-around score of 37.52, while also stunning the audience with first place individually on bars, beam, floor and vault. Level 3 teammate Elisabeth Hauff also placed first in her age group while earning an impressive first place on balance beam and floor exercise.
In level 4, Aubrey Gonzalez earned first place in her age group with 37.5 in addition to impressing judges with her performance and earning first place on bars, beam, floor and vault. Level 4 teammate Brooklyn Bias-Bowers also earned first place in her all-around while securing the top spot on bars, beam and vault.
Level 6 athlete Alexia Ortega earned her first place all-around title with 36.675, while securing first place on vault and balance beam. Level 6 teammate, Rozlynn Namm won her all-around title with a 37.7 while also placing first on vault, uneven bars and floor exercise.
Level 3 athletes Charisma Argueta and Emi Smith earned second place for their team. Argueta earned top three placements on each event. Smith placed top three on vault, balance beam, and floor exercise.
Level 6 athlete Raya Fessia earned second place with 37.175 while placing first on uneven bars and balance beam.
Level 7 teammate NiyAnna Spencer took second place in her age group with 36.25 while also placing first on vault.
In senior, Jennifer Acevedo earned second-place all-around honors in addition to winning first on vault and balance beam.
XCEL Gold’s Reagan Briggs earned second place in the all-around with 37.7 while earning top three on vault, uneven bars and the floor exercise.
XCEL Platinum’s Alyna Flores also placed second in her age group with 37.475 while also earning an impressive second place on uneven bars and balance beam.
Representing the XCEL Diamond program, Presley Medlin earned second place with 36.6 while earning first on vault and uneven bars.
Level 3 teammates Avery Paulauskas, Nina Rose Dickey and Liberty Logan all secured third-place all-around titles for their team while placing top three on the individual events.
In level 4, Gracelynn Schonig earned third in the all-around while placing top two on vault and uneven bars.
Mazie Noraas representing level 6, earned third in the all-around with a 36.975, finishing top three on vault, bars, beam and floor.
Level 7 teammates Allison Nish and Chole Holms both won third-place all-around titles in addition to securing top three in the individual event portion of the competition.
Level 8 gymnast Brianna Quijada earned third place in the all-around with 36.95 in addition to earning first on balance beam.
XCEL Bronze athlete Genesis Vazquez took third place with 37.6 and won first on balance beam.
XCEL Silver’s Brooklyn Thrasher placed third with 37.3750 while earning first on balance beam in her age group.
In XCEL Diamond, Valerie Rodarte placed third in her age group in addition to second on vault, balance beam and floor exercise.
Celebrating their success the team continues to train forward towards SoCal State Championships later in March.
