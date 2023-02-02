Genesis strikes gold at Jokers Wild

The Genesis Gymnastics boys team struck gold at the Jokers Wild competition, Jan. 13-15, at the Paris Casino in Las Vegas.
The team brought back several top team awards in addition to individual event and all-around medals.
JR Deocariza led the level 7 team to a second-place finish with an all-around score of 67.650, earning him second place in the all-around. He also secured first-place wins on vault and parallel bars.
Level 7 teammate Austin Robles earned first place in his all-around with a 64.000, placing second on the floor exercise and pommel horse. Aaron Kitsch earned second place in his age group with an impressive 63.9 all-around score and secured the first-place spot on the pommel horse.
In level 5, Sebastian Cruz Garcia, a division 2 athlete, earned a 51.800 all-around score to secure first-place while sweeping the competition with first place on every event. He helped lead the team to a fifth-place finish.
Teammates Kenneth Boekal and Harrison Stockdale earned second place in their all-arounds, both maintaining top-3 placements on each event.
In level 4, division 2, Aaron Robles took first place in the all-around with a score of 51.300 in addition to winning first place on pommel horse, still rings and parallel bars. Teammate Allen Garcia Ortiz earned an all-round score of 49.800, securing the second-place title after winning first place on still rings and parallel bars. Braden Anderson earned an all-around score of 59.500, placing second as a division 1 athlete in addition to placing first on pommel horse and horizontal bar.
In level 3, Maverick Racine earned an all-around score of 57.200, placing second in his all-around while securing first place on parallel bars and second place on floor exercise and pommel horse.
The team has been training hard and will progress forward to their state qualifiers in the upcoming weeks.
(0) comments
