Youth Gymnastics | Genesis Gymnastics Boys

Genesis strikes gold at Jokers Wild

Genesis Gymnastics boys

Courtesy photo

The Genesis Gymnastics boys medal winners from the Jokers Wild competition pose with their medals at Genesis Gym.

The Genesis Gymnastics boys team struck gold at the Jokers Wild competition, Jan. 13-15, at the Paris Casino in Las Vegas.

The team brought back several top team awards in addition to individual event and all-around medals.

