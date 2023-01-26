Genesis starts season at Zootastic Invite

The Genesis Gymnastics teams brought home several medals from their first meet of the season at the Zootastic Invitational in Camarillo.
In level 3, Nina Rose Dickey took second in the all-around with a 36.6, finishing first on vault, third on bars, fourth on beam and fifth on floor. Emmi Schonig took second in the all-around with 36.425, placing fourth on vault and second on beam and floor. Avery Paulauskas took fourth in the all-around with 35.15, placing third on beam and floor. Charisma Argueta took fifth in the all-around with 34.525, placing third on vault and fourth on floor.
In level 4, Aubrey Gonzalez took second in the all-around with a 36.925, placing second on vault, first on bars and third on beam and floor. Gracelynn Schonig finished third in the all-around with 36.125, placing third on vault, second on bars and fourth on beam and floor. Brynleigh Hopkins took fourth in the all-around with a 35.0, placing first on beam and fourth on floor. Ella Schonig took third in the all-around in her division with a 34.775, placing first on bars, second on beam and fourth on vault and floor. Brooklyn Bias Bowers took fourth in the all-around with 34.45, placing third on vault and bars.
The level 6 team dominated the meet taking first place as a team with Raya Fessia winning the all-around with 37.225. She placed third on vault, second on bars and floor and fourth on beam. Rozlynn Namm won her division with a 37.125, placing first on vault and beam and second on floor and bars. Alexia Ortega won her division with a score of 36.075, taking first on beam, third on vault and floor and fourth on bars. Mazie Noraas took second all-around honors with a 36.625, finishing first on bars, third on beam and fourth on floor. Sophia Mann took third in the all-around with 36.675, placing fifth on vault and bars, second on beam and third on floor. Makayla Piolotto took third in the all-around with 35.875, placing second on vault, third on bars and fifth on beam.
The level 7 team had a gold in the all-around with Chloe Holm taking first with a score of 36.7, placing first on vault and floor, second on bars and third on beam. Karina Munoz took third in the all-around with a 36.725, placing second on bars and seventh on beam and floor. Allison Nish finished fourth in the all-around with a 35.325, placing first on bars and third on floor and NyIanna Spencer took fifth in the all-around with 34.925, placing first on beam and fifth on bars and floor.
In level 8, Brianna Quijada was third in the all-around with a 35.7, placing third on vault and beam, second on bars and fourth on floor. Jennifer Acevedo was fifth in the all-around with a 35.10, placing second on vault, third on bars and fourth on beam.
In the excel bronze division, Penelope Avila led her team with a 37.025, placing second on vault and bars and first on beam and floor. Genesis Vazquez took second in the all-around with 36.25, placing first on vault, second on floor, third on beam and fourth on bars. Bella Packard took third in the all-around with 35.6, placing fourth on vault, first on bars and third on floor. Claire Pecheco took fourth in the all-around with 35.225, placing third on beam, fourth on vault and fifth on bars and floor. Mia Aguilar placed sixth in the all-around with 34.625, taking second on beam and fourth on floor.
In the excel silver division, Anna Marquez took third place in the all-around with 37.375, placing fourth on vault and second on bars and beam. Audrey Ozment took fourth in the all-around with a 36.825 fifth on vault, second on beam and sixth on floor.
In excel gold, Josslyn Nish took top all-around honors with a 36.4, placing first on bars and second on vault, beam and floor. Sophia Morrison took second in the all-around with a 37.025, placing fourth on vault, fifth on beam and sixth on bars. Reagan Briggs also took first in the all-around with a 37.625, placing in each event.
In excel platinum, Mishele Haney was third in the all-around with 36.05, placing first on vault and fourth on bars and floor. Alyna Flores was fourth in the all-around with 35.825 placing third on vault, sixth on beam and fifth on floor. Lily Cain took fifth-place all-around honors with 35.55, placing fourth on vault and bars and second on floor.
In the excel diamond division, Presley Medlin took top all-around honors with a 36.9, placing first on vault and bars and second on beam and floor. Isabelle Elliott also won her division with a 36.8, placing first on vault, bars and beam and second on floor.
