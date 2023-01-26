 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Youth Gymnastics | Genesis Gymnastics | Zootastic Invitational

Genesis starts season at Zootastic Invite

  • 0
Genesis Gymnastics

Contributed photo

Genesis Gymnastics’ first-, second- and third-place winners from the Zootastic Invitational in Camarillo, pose for a photo with their medals.

The Genesis Gymnastics teams brought home several medals from their first meet of the season at the Zootastic Invitational in Camarillo.

In level 3, Nina Rose Dickey took second in the all-around with a 36.6, finishing first on vault, third on bars, fourth on beam and fifth on floor. Emmi Schonig took second in the all-around with 36.425, placing fourth on vault and second on beam and floor. Avery Paulauskas took fourth in the all-around with 35.15, placing third on beam and floor. Charisma Argueta took fifth in the all-around with 34.525, placing third on vault and fourth on floor.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.