Genesis Gymnastics’ Alyssa Bacelis Rivera won gold in the all-around at the 2021 Xcel Regionals in the Xcel Silver Sr. L Division in Reno on April 30.
Alyssa scored a 38.000 to win the all-around, finishing tied for first on floor (9.350), third on vault (9.550), fifth on bars (9.525) and tied for fifth on beam (9.575). The all-around score was her highest of the season.
Alyssa also took gold in the Girls Calizona Invitatonal 2021 in February. She tied for first in the all-around with a score of 37.175, taking gold on bars (9.550), bronze on vault (9.325), fourth on beam (9.150) and fifth on floor (9.150).
Genesis’ Isabella Elliott also took gold at Xcel Regionals, tying for first with a 38.450 and winning first on vault (9.750), fourth on beam (9.525) and floor (9.575) and tied for fifth on bars (9.600) in the Xcel Gold Jr. F Division.
Also in Xcel Gold, Gia Baker won the Sr. J all-around title with a 38.025. She finished second on bars (9.800) and floor (9.700), tied for fifth on vault (9.450) and took eighth on beam (9.075).
In the Xcel Gold Ch. G Division, Bristol Keesee won the all-around with a 37.875. She took third on bars (9.750), fourth on vault (9.350) and beam (tied, 9.425) and tied for eighth on floor (9.350).
Other medal winners from Genesis include Jordyn Best, who tied for gold on vault (9.700), Nalayah Perry, who took first on vault (9.800) and Peyton Shields, who won silver on bars (9.725).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.