Genesis girls rake in the medals

The Genesis gymnastics girls team traveled to Las Vegas in January to compete in the Lady Luck Invitational, facing gymnasts from all over the country.
The team came home with eight gold medal all-around champions, four silver champs and five bronze all-around champs, along with plenty of individual medals. The Genesis coaches could not be more proud of their gymnasts in this prestigious meet.
In the excel Diamond division, Isabella Elliott continued to dominate, winning the all-around title with a 37.425 and placing first on vault and beam and second on bars and floor. Presley Medlin took second with a 36.575, placing first on bars, third on floor and fourth on vault.
In excel Platinum, Alyna Flores brought home gold with a 38.05, placing first on bars, beam and floor and second on vault. Mishele Haney took second all-around honors with 36.85, placing first on vault, fourth on bars, sixth on beam and third on floor. Lily Cain took fourth in the all-around with 36.225, placing sixth on bars and second on floor.
In excel gold, Coley Wilson was the all-around champ with a 37.125, placing fourth on vault and bars, second on beam and first on floor. Placing third in the all-around was Allison Wells with a 36.6, finishing second on bars and sixth on beam. Taking fourth all-around honors was Reagan Briggs with 36.8, placing sixth on vault, third on bars and first on floor.
Sophia Morrison also placed fourth in her division with 36.8, finishing fifth on bars, third on beam and fourth on floor. Taking sixth in the all-around was Reagan Shields with 35.8, placing fifth on vault and first on bars. Lily Stockdale also placed fifth in her division with an all-around score of 36.45, taking first on beam and fifth on floor.
Malia San Nicolas was sixth in the all-around with 36.4, placing third on vault and second on floor. Alicia Brewton Taylor was also sixth in her division with a 35.625, placing fourth on vault and fifth on beam.
In the excel silver division, Alivia Williams took second in the all-around with a 37.45, placing second on vault, third on beam, fifth on bars and sixth on floor. Audrey Ozment also finished second in the all-around with a 37.425, placing second on vault and beam and first on floor. Camberlynn Tolbert took fifth in the all-around with 37.025, placing fifth on vault and second on beam. Anna Marquez was also fifth in the all-around with 37.35, placing third on vault and sixth on beam.
In excel bronze, Genesis Vazquez took gold with a 37.725, placing first on vault and beam, fourth on floor and fifth on bars. Penelope Avila was fifth in the all-around with 36.825, placing second on vault and third on floor. Bella Packard was sixth in the all-around with 36.75, placing fourth on bars and fifth on beam.
In the level 3 division, Emmi Schonig scored 36.5 for third place in the all-around, finishing fourth on vault, second on bars, fifth on beam and third on floor. Nina Rise Dickey was fifth in the all-around with 36.4, placing second on beam and third on floor. Charisma Argueta also placed fifth in the all-around with 35.45, finishing fourth on bars and sixth on beam. Avery Paulauskas was sixth in the all-around with 35.4, placing sixth on floor.
In the level 4 division, Aubrey Gonzalez took gold with 36.975, placing first on bars and floor and sixth on beam. Grecelynn Schonig was sixthin the all-around with 36.8, placing third on bars and sixth on beam. Ella Schonig was fifth in the all-around with 36.275, placing fifth on bars, third on beam and fourth on floor.
In the level 6 division, Rozlynn Namm took gold with 37.65, placing first on bars and vault and second on beam and floor. Raya Fessia also won gold in her division with a 37.125, placing third on vault, first on bars, second on beam and fourth on floor. Mazie Noraas was third in the all-around with 36.9, placing third on vault and bars, fourth on beam and fifth on floor. Sophia Mann was also third in her division with a 36.375, placing sixth on vault and floor, second on bars and fifth on floor. Makayla Piolotto placed fifth in the all-around with 36.05, finishing fifth on vault, sixth on beam and second on floor.
In level 7, NyiAnna Spencer took first in the all-around with 37.225, placing second on vault and bars and first on beam and floor. Karina Munoz was third in the all-around with 36.625, placing fourth on vault and floor and first on bars.
