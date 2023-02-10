 Skip to main content
Youth Gymnastics | Genesis Girls | Lady Luck Invitational

Genesis girls rake in the medals

Genesis Gymnastics girls

Courtesy photo

The Genesis Gymnastics girls team poses with their medals and trophy earned in January at the Lady Luck Invitational in Las Vegas. The gymnasts had eight all-around champions, four silver medalists and five bronze medalists.

The Genesis gymnastics girls team traveled to Las Vegas in January to compete in the Lady Luck Invitational, facing gymnasts from all over the country. 

The team came home with eight gold medal all-around champions, four silver champs and five bronze all-around champs, along with plenty of individual medals. The Genesis coaches could not be more proud of their gymnasts in this prestigious meet.

