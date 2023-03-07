Genesis girls earn medals at Invitational

The Genesis Gymnastics girls team traveled to Pasadena to compete against teams from Southern California and various parts of the United States at the 2023 Heart of a Champion Invitational from Feb. 24-26 at the Pasadena Convention Center.
XCEL Gold athlete Reagan Briggs led her team with a first-place finish in her all-around with a score of 37.725, along with securing first place wins in vault, balance beam and the floor exercise. XCEL Gold teammate Nichole Wilson also earned a first place all-around title with a 37.100, in addition to winning first place on balance beam and floor exercise.
Coming in second place was XCEL Gold teammate Sophia Morrison, earning an incredible 37.250 in her all-around. Shelby Wood, in XCEL Gold, earned an impressive 36.700 while securing the second-place spot on uneven bars for her division.
XCEL Gold teammate, Sabrina Corn represented Genesis with strong gymnastics, earning third place in her all-around with 35.675, and placing second on uneven bars.
Genesis Vasquez, competing in XCEL Bronze, also secured a first place all-around win with a 37.325, in addition to earning first place in the floor exercise and second on vault. Her XCEL Bronze teammate, Penelope Avila, earned third place with 36.900 in her all-around in addition to earning first place on uneven bars.
XCEL Diamond gymnast Valerie Rodarte earned her second-place win with a 36.900 all-around while placing top three on vault, uneven bars and balance beam. Presley Medlin, also in XCEL Diamond, won third place in the all-around with a 36.7750, while also finishing first on uneven bars and top three on balance beam and floor exercise.
In XCEL Silver, Camberlynn Tolbert finished third in the all-around with with an impressive 37.175. She also secured a second-place finish on vault.
Rozlynn Namm, in the Level 6 program, earned her second-place medal with a 36.8750, also earning first place on uneven bars and top three on vault and floor exercise.
Also earning second-place honors for the Genesis Level 3 team is Emmi Schonig with an impressive 36.925 all-around and a first-place win on vault.
Rounding off an incredible week for the Genesis girls team is Level 3 gymnast Avery Paulauskas, who earned third in her all-around with 35.200 and secured top three on uneven bars and floor exercise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.