Genesis girls earn medals at Invitational

Genesis Gymnastics girls

Contributed photo

The Genesis Gymnastics girls team brought home several medals from the Heart of a Champion Invitational during the last weekend in February at the Pasadena Convention Center.

The Genesis Gymnastics girls team traveled to Pasadena to compete against teams from Southern California and various parts of the United States at the 2023 Heart of a Champion Invitational from Feb. 24-26 at the Pasadena Convention Center. 

XCEL Gold athlete Reagan Briggs led her team with a first-place finish in her all-around with a  score of 37.725, along with securing first place wins in vault, balance beam and the floor exercise. XCEL Gold teammate Nichole Wilson also earned a first place all-around title with a 37.100, in addition to winning first place on balance beam and floor exercise. 

