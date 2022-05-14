Genesis boys fare well at end of year

The Genesis Gymnastics boys team had its most successful season with its members placing in the top three at SoCal State Championships, Region 1 Championships, and Western National Championships.
During the SoCal State Championships in Costa Mesa, Kenneth Boekal led his age group in Level 4, division 2, placing first in the all-around with a 51.850. He also placed first on high bar (8.80) and second on rings (9.10).
Teammate Sebastian Cruz Garcia earned third place in his age group of the Level 4, division 2 all-around with a 52.400, while bringing home a third-place individual medal in pommel horse (9.55), fourth in high-bar (8.5) and fifth on floor (8.65), rings (8.75), vault (9.00) and parallel bars (7.95).
In Level 5, division two, Austin Robles secured a second-place win in his age group all-around with 49.650, placing first on floor (7.70), second on parallel bars (8.80), third on vault (9.35) and fourth on rings (8.35).
At the Region 1 Championships in Phoenix, Arizona, Kaemyn Barragan earned an impressive first place all-around win with a 61.400 in Level 4, division 1. He also finished first place on rings (10.650) and high bar (10.60), second place on floor (10.60) and third place on parallel bars (9.90).
Teammate Brendan Ayers earned second place in the all-around in his age group with a 60.300. He took first place on rings (11.00) and second place on pommel horse (11.10), parallel bars (10.45) and high bar (10.50).
At the Western National Championships in Reno, Nevada, Level 8 gymnast JR Deocariza placed second in the all-around with a 71.400. He also earned an impressive first place on vault (12.25) and high bar (12.10), third on rings (12.10) and fourth on floor exercise (12.25).
The team will now begin training for the next season which begins in January 2023.
