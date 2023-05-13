Genesis boys earn medals at USA Western Nationals

The Genesis Gymnastics boys team finished a highly successful season at the USA Gymnastics Western National competition, April 28 to May 1, in Galveston, Texas.
This cumulating competition pulls together the best athletes from 25 states for three days of competition. Genesis boys showed up and represented the best of Antelope Valley gymnastics.
Starting off the boys’ team strong was level nine athlete JR Deocariza, who placed second in the all-around with a combined score of 70.500. Deocariza impressed the judges with his amplitude and difficulty, placing second on still rings and vault.
Later, on floor exercise, Deocariza earned fourth place, wowing judges with the height and amplitude of his tumbling passes. On pommel horse, parallel bars and horizontal bars, Deocariza secured top-10 placement for his routines.
The Genesis coaches applaud Deocariza’s work as they have seen much growth in his gymnastics throughout the season as he has moved up in rank and now holds national standing.
Level 7 teammate Euan Dandurand did fantastic in his first season as an optional level gymnast. Dandurand placed seventh in the all-around competition among athletes from the other 25 states. His clean lines and execution on pommel horse awarded him a second-place finish. He went on to place fifth on the still rings with his impressive use of strength and swing skill combinations.
Dandurand wrapped up his portion of the competition ranking in the top 20 percent of all the athletes competing.
Teammate Austin Robles competed in the Sunday portion of the competition and secured a sixth-place win on floor exercise. Robles demonstrated incredible strength and amplitude on still rings and vault, placing him in the top-10 on those events.
The competition was tough, but coaches are proud of Robles and how hard he has worked in his first season of optional gymnastics.
Currently, the team is training and preparing for their next season, which is sure to be even more successful.
