Youth Gymnastics | Genesis | USAG Western Nationals

Genesis boys earn medals at USA Western Nationals

Genesis Gymnastics boys

Courtesy photo

Genesis Gymnastics’ JR Deocariza, Euan Dandurand and Austin Robles pose with their medals won at the USA Gymnastics Western Nationals, April 28-May 1, in Galveston, Texas.

The Genesis Gymnastics boys team finished a highly successful season at the USA Gymnastics Western National competition, April 28 to May 1, in Galveston, Texas. 

This cumulating competition pulls together the best athletes from 25 states for three days of competition.  Genesis boys showed up and represented the best of Antelope Valley gymnastics.  

