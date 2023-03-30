 Skip to main content
Genesis Gymnastics | Boys Southern California State Championships

Genesis boys bring home medals from state meet

Genesis Gymnastics Boys State Championship

The Genesis Gymnastics boys team brought home a third-place team banner in Level 7, among other medals, from the SoCal State Championships, March 10-12, in Moreno Valley.

The Genesis Gymnastics Boys team competed in the Southern California State Championships March 10-12 in Moreno Valley and came home with a state champion and two top-three team finishes.

The Genesis Level 7 boys team finished third place as a team in their first season competing together.

