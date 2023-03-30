Genesis boys bring home medals from state meet

The Genesis Gymnastics Boys team competed in the Southern California State Championships March 10-12 in Moreno Valley and came home with a state champion and two top-three team finishes.
The Genesis Level 7 boys team finished third place as a team in their first season competing together.
Austin Robles took third place in the all-around with a 64.650 to lead the level 7 squad, finishing second on floor and third on parallel bars.
Euan Dandurand secured the fourth-place spot on pommel horse and earned seventh place in the all-around. Colin Shields placed fifth on floor and earned a top-10 spot on vault and high bar. Teammate Aaron Kitsch earned fourth place on floor with an impressive routine.
In their first year as a team, Level 3 athletes Orion Aguilar, Bentley Anderson, Colton Grove, Finley Limon, Harper Limon and Maverick Racine competed at their state meet and earned an impressive second-place team award.
Sabastian Cruz Garcia won the state title in Level 5, Division 2. He also earned gold in the loor exercise and parallel bars.
Division 2 teammate Kenneth Boekel earned fourth place in his all-around in addition to placing top-10 on each event. Harrison Stockdale placed fifth in his age group, while earning bronze on high bar.
In Level 5, Division 1, Brendan Ayers earned the fifth place all-around spot with a 54.400 while also securing the bronze on floor exercise and high bar.
Division 1 teammate Alejandro Ortega earned an impressive eighth place in his all-around, while securing top-10 placements on floor exercise, vault, parallel bars and high bar. Teammate Kaeymen Barragan earned fourth on floor exercise and high bar along with securing the 10th-place spot in his all-around.
Level 9 gymnast JR Deocariza finished third in the all-around with a score of 71.350. He also placed second on vault and fourth on pommel horse, rings and high bar.
In Level 4, Division 1, Braden Anderson earned the ninth-place spot in the all-around and was top-10 on floor exercise, still rings, parallel bars and high bar. Division 1 teammate Marcelo Palacios, in his first season as a competitive gymnast, earned top-six on high bar.
Representing Level 4, Division 2, Allen Garcia Ortiz earned second place in the all-around along with securing silver on floor exercise, rings, vault and parallel bars. Teammate Julian Johnson earned fifth place in his all-around while also securing gold on pommel horse and silver on rings. Aaron Robles finished in fourth place in the all-around in addition to securing the first place spot on floor exercise and third place on rings and high bar.
The Level 4-9 athletes now move forward to the Region 1 Championships, which begin today and run through Sunday, in Reno, Nev.
