Angels Athletics Baseball

Associated Press

Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani runs after hitting a double against the Oakland Athletics during the sixth inning on Friday in Oakland. The Angels lost 9-2.

OAKLAND — Mark Kotsay acknowledges the many challenges from his first two seasons guiding the Oakland Athletics, and never likes to focus on himself.

He celebrated his team's continued fight and spirit Friday night, not his 100th managerial victory.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.