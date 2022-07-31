Gelfound a versatile MVP

Quartz Hill senior Gabriella Gelfound did it all for the Royals last season.
She was a setter and an outside hitter and was named the Golden League Player of the Year.
“Gabby really came through for us,” Quartz Hill coach Dave Gutierrez said after the team’s CIF-Southern Section Division 4 first-round playoff loss on Oct. 21. “We really relied on her there at the end. Really we relied on Gabby the entire season. She is definitely our most experienced. She’s also very versatile, we used her to set and hit. It was really enjoyable to work with her this season. She was a great leader for the girls and we needed that, because we’re coming off of COVID and we needed girls who had been tested, tested in difficult matches and girls who brought a competitive fire and really we relied on Gabby for that as well, teaching the girls how to compete and bring urgency to what they do. Heck, even how to cheer. She even taught us that.”
Gelfound is set to play at George Mason University as the season begins in late August. Her new coach there, Aylene Ilkson is happy to have her on the team.
“Everyone in the Mason program is elated to welcome Gabby and her family to Fairfax,” Ilksen said in a January press release. “It isn’t very common to find a player like Gabby who is a dual threat. She is both a gifted setter and right side attacker who is going to provide a unique look to our program. She has been trained by some of the best in California and uses her vision and high volleyball IQ to locate sets and provide her hitters with the best opportunities to score.
“Gabby also excels as a blocker; her length and vision provides an amazing combination that makes her one of the best. As an attacker, she is crafty and knows her way around a block. It is her hunger to better not only herself but those around her that we cannot wait to see when she has the Mason uniform on.”
The Royals finished the season 22-11 and won the Golden League title with a 12-1 record.
Gelfound was joined on the all-Golden League First Team with three teammates — senior middle blocker/outside hitter Funmi Olukanmi, junior outside hitter Rachel Platinga and junior libero/defensive specialist Caroline Toberman.
The Lancaster and Knight girls volleyball teams tied for second with 11-3 records.
The Eagles finished the season 20-4-1 overall and reached the quarterfinals in the CIF-Southern Section Division 7 playoffs.
Lancaster was represented on the first team by senior middle blocker/hitter Kamia Benjamin and seniors Isabelle Pruitt and Kyla Dothard.
The Hawks finished the season 12-11 overall and lost in the first round of the playoffs.
Senior outside hitter/middle blocker Sophia Parker and senior middle blocker/outside hitter Oluwatoyin Sunday were both named to the all-Golden League First Team.
Highland also reached the playoffs, making it to the second round in Division 7. The Bulldogs finished with a 16-15 record overall and 7-5 in the Golden League for fourth place.
Senior outside hitter Milana Mercado and junior middle blocker/opposite hitter Celeste Anaya were first-teamers for Highland.
Palmdale finished 5-10 overall and 5-9 in league for fifth place.
The Falcons’ seniors Sandra Avila and Keisha Pyles were named to the first team.
Eastside, which finished the season 7-10-1 overall and 3-8 for sixth place in league, had one player, senior Emily Story, on the first team.
Littlerock took seventh in the league with a 3-11 record and had one player, senior Hailey Ward, honored on the first team.
Antelope Valley went 2-22 overall and 0-12 in league play and had senior Ashley Miranda on the first team.
Each school was also rewarded an honorable mention, which includes: senior Jada Johnson (Quartz Hill), senior Nicole Fletes (Lancaster), senior Ashley Cortes (Knight), junior Francheska DeGuzman (Highland), junior Valentine Trujillo (Palmdale), senior Akaccia Fierro-Wagnor (Eastside), junior Marisela Ramos (Littlerock) and junior Nyla Cisneros (Antelope Valley).
