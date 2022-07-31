 Skip to main content
High School Girls Volleyball | All-Golden League

Gelfound a versatile MVP

QH setter/outside hitter named league MVP

Quartz Hill’s Gabby Gelfound

Valley Press files

Quartz Hill’s Gabby Gelfound (70) and Ella Gawellek (16) jump up to attempt a block against a swing from Knight’s Oluwatoyin Sunday (left) during a Golden League match on Sept. 16 at Knight. Gelfound was named the Golden League Player of the Year, while Sunday was named to the all-Golden League First Team.

Quartz Hill senior Gabriella Gelfound did it all for the Royals last season. 

She was a setter and an outside hitter and was named the Golden League Player of the Year. 

