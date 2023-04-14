Miami Open Tennis

Associated Press

Coco Gauff returns to Anastasia Potapova during the Miami Open tennis tournament, March 25, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Gauff will play for the US against Austria in today’s Billie Jean King Cup.

 Marta Lavandier

Coco Gauff has been staying at home with Mom and Dad and her brothers while getting ready for the U.S. team’s Billie Jean King Cup qualifier against Austria that begins Friday in Delray Beach, Florida.

“Definitely feels like a home-court advantage,” 2022 French Open runner-up Gauff said in a phone interview Wednesday. “I’m very familiar with the area ... so definitely more comfortable with the surroundings, probably, than the Austrians are.”

