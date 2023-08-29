US Open Tennis

Associated Press

Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts to a shot against Laura Siegemund, of Germany, at the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, in New York. Gauff won 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

 Frank Franklin II

NEW YORK — Coco Gauff knew the perfect word to describe her victory on Day 1 of the U.S. Open on Monday night.

“Slow,” Gauff said during her on-court interview, then sort of suppressed a smile and paused for effect, drawing laughter from a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd that rattled her opponent, Laura Siegemund.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.