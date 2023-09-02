Gartica helps Boron rout Riverside Prep

BORON — Andrew Gartica scored six touchdowns and the Boron football team romped to its third straight victory, 45-6 over Riverside Prep, on Friday at Boron High School.
Gartica caught a 57-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jalen York and scored on a 64-yard punt return. He also had four rushing touchdowns and was virtually unstoppable against the Silver Knights as he rushed for 235 yards. His four touchdowns were from 67, 48, 44 and 57 yards.
York also had a rushing touchdown for the Bobcats (3-0), who play Sierra (Tollhouse) at home next Friday.
Lancaster 41, Burroughs 0
LANCASTER — The Lancaster football team defeated Burroughs (Ridgecrest) 41-0 on Friday to pick up their first win of the season.
The Eagles (1-2) scored their first two touchdowns of the game just before halftime to take a 14-0 lead into the break.
Ashtin Rigby caught a 40-yard pass from quarterback Chowlyn Hughes and Ashton Mitchell ran in the two-point conversion to put Lancaster up 8-0 with a minute left in the first half.
The Eagles then recovered a fumble on Burroughs’ 10-yard line and Mitchell rushed in the end zone with a 5-yard score. The conversion failed and Lancaster led 14-0.
The Eagles scored the rest of their 27 points in the third quarter, adding two passing touchdowns and running score in the span of four minutes.
Zyier Lane then picked off the Burroughs quarterback and set up Mitchell for a 25-yard touchdown run with two minutes left in the third quarter.
Lancaster has a bye next week and begins Golden League play on Sept. 15 at home against Eastside.
Highland 26, Channel Islands 6
OXNARD — The Highland girls flag football team rebounded from a loss in their first game for a 26-6 victory over Channel Islands on Thursday in Oxnard.
It was the first win of the season and sport for the Bulldogs (1-1), who lost to Oxnard 26-0 in their opener on Aug. 24.
“Very proud of the girls and the adjustments they made this last week,” Highland coach David Stowe said. “We are coming along great as a team and they are ready for the challenge.”
The Bulldogs next play Knight at home on Sept. 11 in the Golden League opener for both teams.
