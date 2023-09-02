 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High School Sports Roundup

Gartica helps Boron rout Riverside Prep

  • 0

BORON — Andrew Gartica scored six touchdowns and the Boron football team romped to its third straight victory, 45-6 over Riverside Prep, on Friday at Boron High School.

Gartica caught a 57-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jalen York and scored on a 64-yard punt return. He also had four rushing touchdowns and was virtually unstoppable against the Silver Knights as he rushed for 235 yards. His four touchdowns were from 67, 48, 44 and 57 yards.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.