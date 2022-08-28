ROSEMONT, Ill. – There figures to be high drama on the final Sunday of Athletes Unlimited softball for 2022.
After Saturday’s doubleheader, which featured strong pitching in both games, the individual leaderboard is tightly packed.
Five players – Alyssa Denham, Haylie McCleney, Dejah Mulipola, Shannon Rhodes and Sam Fischer – are separated by only 50 points from 1-5.
Every play of every inning in Sunday’s season-ending doubleheader could prove pivotal in determining a champion.
Highland High and UCLA graduate Rachel Garcia’s complete-game shutout in Saturday’s second game gave Team Denham a 4-0 victory over Team Mulipola. That was preceded by 2-1 victory for Team McCleney over Team Chidester.
Garcia (3-2) gave up three hits while walking three and striking out eight. She did it without working a 1-2-3 inning, as she stranded 10 Team Mulipola runners on base. She earned MVP 1 honors and a total of 272 points, moving up from 23rd place on the leaderboard to 11th.
For her efforts Saturday, Garcia earned MVP 1 honors and 60 points. Teammates Gwen Svekis (40 MVP points) and Amanda Lorenz (20) were MVP 2 and MVP 3, respectively. Svekis hit a leadoff homer off relief pitcher Carrie Eberle (3-5) leading off the top of the fifth inning which gave Team Denham a 1-0 lead, while Lorenz hit a triple to drive in Megan Wiggins, who doubled.
Team Mulipola starting pitcher Odicci Alexander worked two hitless innings. The defensive play of the game was turned in by Team Mulipola right fielder Mia Davidson, who made a diving catch off the bat of Wiggins to end the top of the sixth inning.
How it happened: Svekis broke a scoreless tie when she led off the top of the fifth inning for Team Denham with a home run over the Players Suite beyond the left-field wall. Team Denham added a pair of insurance runs in the seventh. Lorenz and Aubrey Leach singled, and pitcher Taylor McQuillin hit Sahvanna Jaquish with a pitch. Leach was credited with a steal of home as DJ Sanders reached first base safely on a fielder's choice.
Garcia hit four Team Mulipola batters, plunking Odicci Alexander in the fourth and sixth innings, Mulipola in the fifth and Mia Davidson in the sixth. Team Denham suffered two hit batters: Caleigh Clifton by Eberle in the fourth and Jaquish by McQuillin in the seventh.
Garcia lowered her ERA from 2.83 to 2.43 with her complete-game shutout. She now has three complete games, one behind league leader O’Toole.
