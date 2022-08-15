 Skip to main content
Athletes Unlimited Softball | Team McCleney

Garcia throws first pro complete game in AU Week Three

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Team McCleney backed up a solid pitching performance from Highland and UCLA graduate Rachel Garcia in a 10-2 victory over Team Chidester on Saturday.

Team McCleney then defeated Team Mulipola 9-6, Sunday, to close out Week Three of the Athletes Unlimited Championship Season.

