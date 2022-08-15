Garcia throws first pro complete game in AU Week Three

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Team McCleney backed up a solid pitching performance from Highland and UCLA graduate Rachel Garcia in a 10-2 victory over Team Chidester on Saturday.
Team McCleney then defeated Team Mulipola 9-6, Sunday, to close out Week Three of the Athletes Unlimited Championship Season.
On Saturday, Garcia threw her first professional complete game, giving up two runs on five hits with six strikeouts. Garcia, who earned MVP 2 honors and a game-high 184 leaderboard points in the victory, upped her record to 2-1.
She became just the second pitcher to hurl a complete game this season. Danielle O’Toole has pitched a pair of complete games in her last two outings.
After Team Chidester opened the scoring with Morgan Zerkle’s solo home run in the first inning, Team McCleney exploded for 10 unanswered runs in its first three trips to the plate for a commanding 10-1 lead. The squad scored three runs in the first inning before a five-run outburst in the second frame. A two-run third inning upped the advantage to nine runs.
Team McCleney’s top three hitters — outfielders Haylie McCleney, Victoria Hayward and Amanda Lorenz — accounted for 10 of the team’s 16 hits in the victory. The trio also scored eight of the team’s 10 runs in the contest with McCleney and Hayward each crossing the plate three times.
Lorenz was named as the game’s MVP 3 selection and finished the night with 168 leaderboard points.
Hayward ran her hitting streak to 15 consecutive games with her 3-for-5 performance. It also marked her fourth multi-hit game in the last five outings.
McCleney has now hit safely in five of her last six games after a season-high four hits on Saturday. She has also reached base multiple times in a game five times so far this season.
Zerkle paced Team Chidester in the loss with a 2-for-3 effort, while pitcher Maggie Balint was named the game’s MVP 1 selection after throwing 4.1 innings with four strikeouts.
On Sunday, corner infielder Danielle Gibson was the catalyst for Team McCleney’s victory by going 2-for-4 with her first home run of the season in the second inning. Gibson, who secured a game-high 210 leaderboard points in the victory, claimed MVP 1 honors for her efforts.
Meanwhile, captain Haylie McCleney piloted her team to its second straight win by going 3-for-4 with two singles and a double while scoring during the pivotal seventh inning. McCleney finished the night with 188 leaderboard points, including 40 points as the MVP 2 pick.
Garcia allowed six runs, five earned, on five hits and one walk with six strikeouts for the no-decision.
Pitcher Taylor McQuillin earned her first win of the season in the circle after allowing just two walks with a strikeout in the sixth inning. Mariah Mazon nailed down her first save of the year after striking out two hitters in the final frame.
With the score tied at 6-all heading into the seventh inning, Team McCleney scored three times in the final frame to claim the victory. McCleney drove in the eventual game-winning run with a single through the right side before outfielder Victoria Hayward brought her around to score on a single and two-base error, which also plated shortstop Sis Bates.
Outfielder Shannon Rhodes secured MVP 3 recognition after blasting a pair of home runs in the loss for Team Mulipola. She belted a solo shot to right field in the first inning before adding another solo home run in the fifth inning to center field.
Carrie Eberle was tagged with the loss after giving up three earned runs on seven hits over five innings with three strikeouts and four walks.
Week Four begins on Friday with the same four captains and all new teams.
Dejah Mulipola leads with 1,094 points, McCleney is second (1,076), Sahvanna Jaquish is third (1,072) and Amanda Chidester is fourth (1,042).
Garcia rose 10 spots on the leaderboard with Team McCleney’s win on Sunday and sits at 23rd with 762 points.
