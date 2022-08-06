 Skip to main content
Athletes Unlimited | Softball: Team Eberle 5, Team Harshman 1

Garcia, Team Harshman fall to Eberle

AU Rachel Garcia

JADE HEWITT/Athletes Unlimited

Rachel Garcia pitches for Team Harshman during Friday’s game against Team Eberle in the second week of the 2022 Athletes Unlimited Softball Championship Season. Team Eberle won 5-1.

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Team Eberle (Gold) defeated Team Harshman (Purple) 5-1 on Friday in the teams’ first outing of Week Two of the 2022 Athletes Unlimited Softball Championship Season.

Highland grad Rachel Garcia took the tough-luck loss for Team Harshman, allowing just two runs on four hits with two strikeouts in five innings.

