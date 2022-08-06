Garcia, Team Harshman fall to Eberle

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Team Eberle (Gold) defeated Team Harshman (Purple) 5-1 on Friday in the teams’ first outing of Week Two of the 2022 Athletes Unlimited Softball Championship Season.
Highland grad Rachel Garcia took the tough-luck loss for Team Harshman, allowing just two runs on four hits with two strikeouts in five innings.
Garcia allowed both runs in the first inning, when Anissa Urtez hit a two-run home run, and settled down for the next four frames.
Team Harshman scored its run in the bottom of the first when Tori Vidales hit an RBI single to bring home Kelsey Harshman.
Team captain Carrie Eberle excelled in the circle by conceding one run on four hits over six innings with three strikeouts. Eberle, who ran her record to 2-0 on the year, fashioned 242 leaderboard points, including 60 points as the MVP 1 selection.
Outfielder Victoria Hayward, who was honored as the MVP 2 recipient, paced the offense for Team Eberle by going 3-for-4 with a run scored and a run batted in. Shortstop Urtez, the game’s MVP 3 pick, drove in three runs with her third home run of the season and a sacrifice fly.
Eberle’s big day allowed her to build a 166-point lead (694 points) on the leaderboard over catcher Dejah Mulipola (528), while Urtez (518) and Hayward (516) both made moves into the top four spots with their efforts in the victory.
Garcia dropped nine spots to No. 14 with 402 points. She finished the first week of the season in fifth place.
Team Harshman takes on Team Jaquish today at 9 a.m. on ESPN+.
In the first game of the day on Friday, Team Mulipola defeated Team Jaquish 6-4. The two teams combined to blast five home runs.
Led by first baseman Amanda Chidester, who went 2-for-4 with three runs batted in and 200 leaderboard points, the top three hitters in Team Mulipola’s lineup went 5-for-11 with four runs scored and four runs driven in. Chidester was named MVP 1.
Center fielder Haylie McCleney added a solo home run to begin the game and earned MVP 2 honors, while second baseman Aubrey Leach posted an MVP 3 performance with two hits and two runs scored.
Pitcher Sydney Littlejohn Watkins secured the win in relief, scattering two hits over three innings with a strikeout and two walks. Odicci Alexander pitched the final frame to nail down her first save of the season.
Team captain Sahvanna Jaquish paced her squad with two hits, including a double, while catcher Gwen Svekis, shortstop Hannah Flippen and outfielder Bubba Nickles each slugged a home run in the loss.
Team Mulipola broke a 3-all tie in the top of the fifth inning by plating three runs. Shortstop Sis Bates got the rally started with an RBI single up the middle before Chidester’s RBI double with one out upped the advantage to 5-3. A sacrifice fly by third baseman Sam Fischer completed the outburst.
Team Mulipola will face Team Eberle at 11:30 a.m. today on ESPN+.
