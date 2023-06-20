 Skip to main content
AUX Softball

Garcia shining in Series Two

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Highland grad Rachel Garcia started Athletes Unlimited AUX Series Two off on the right foot for Team Filler on Sunday, earning MVP 1 honors, and then pitched a gem on Monday to earn MVP 3 honors.

Team Filler won Sunday’s game against Team Taylor, 8-2, but lost both of its games on Monday, falling 13-3 to Team Leach and 7-4 to Team Taylor.

