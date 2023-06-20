Garcia shining in Series Two

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Highland grad Rachel Garcia started Athletes Unlimited AUX Series Two off on the right foot for Team Filler on Sunday, earning MVP 1 honors, and then pitched a gem on Monday to earn MVP 3 honors.
Team Filler won Sunday’s game against Team Taylor, 8-2, but lost both of its games on Monday, falling 13-3 to Team Leach and 7-4 to Team Taylor.
On Monday, Garcia held Team Taylor scoreless for six innings, but got into some trouble in the seventh inning.
After allowing Team Taylor’s first run, Garcia was replaced by teammate Brooke Yanez in the circle with runners on first and second and no outs and a 4-1 lead.
Yanez allowed both inherited runners to score after walking in two runs and then giving up a grand slam to Dejah Mulipola.
Garcia was charged with three runs on seven hits and one walk with seven strikeouts in the no-decision, but still earned MVP 3 honors for her solid game on the mound and at the plate. She went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Team Filler’s Amanda Lorenz finished 2-for-3 with an RBI double and Andrea Filler was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Lilli Piper had the other RBI for Team Filler.
Jazmyn Jackson was 2-for-4 with a double for Team Taylor, while Aleshia Ocasio was 2-for-3, Nadia Taylor and Caleigh Clifton each drove in a run and Victoria Hayward was 2-for-2 with an RBI.
Carrie Eberle started the game in the circle for Team Taylor, allowing one run on three hits in the first inning. Georgina Corrick pitched the final six innings, allowing three runs, two earned, on four hits and two walks with six strikeouts to earn the win. She received MVP 2 honors.
In the first game of the day on Monday, Yanez also took the loss against Team Leach, allowing four runs on six hits and one walk in two innings.
Garcia, playing first base, was 0-for-1 with a walk. Lorenz finished 2-for-4 with an RBI, while Megan Wiggins was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Anissa Urtez hit a solo home run.
Megan Faraimo earned MVP 1 honors for Team Leach, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks with two strikeouts in 6.1 innings.
Team Leach infielder Sis Bates claimed MVP 2 recognition after going 2-for-4 with three RBIs, two runs scored and a walk, while MVP 3 honors went to catcher Mia Davidson, who had three hits, including a home run.
Morgan Zerkle also had two hits and three RBIs for Team Leach.
On Sunday, Garcia dominated Team Taylor, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk with one strikeout to earn the victory. She was also 1-for-2 at the plate with two RBIs to earn MVP 1 honors.
Team Filler middle infielder Urtez followed with MVP 2 distinction after going 3-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and a run batted in while Lorenz completed the MVP sweep with a three-run home run in the seventh inning to earn MVP 3 accolades.
Corner infielder Sydney McKinney and outfielder Delanie Wisz each registered two hits in the loss for Team Taylor, which was outhit by an 11-6 margin. Pitcher Corrick suffered the loss after allowing two runs, including one earned run, on five hits over 4.2 innings with five strikeouts.
Team Leach defeated Team Taylor 7-6 on Sunday.
Garcia again took over the leaderboard with 840 points, while Aubrey Leach is in second with 802 points and Davidson is third with 770 points.
The teams have today off before finishing up Series Two on Wednesday.
Team Taylor will face Team Leach at 3 p.m. on ESPNU, while Team Filler will take on Team Leach at 5:30 p.m. on ESPNU.
