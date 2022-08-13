Garcia’s team falls in Week 3 opener

ROSEMONT, Ill. — The third week of Athletes Unlimited Softball began with Team Jaquish topping Rachel Garcia’s squad, Team McCleney, 7-2 on Friday.
Garcia played first base in the game and drew a walk and scored a run.
The two teams were tied 2-2 entering the seventh inning, but Team Jaquish broke out for five runs on five hits in the top of the final frame to claim a 7-2 advantage.
Team Jaquish pitcher Danielle O’Toole claimed MVP 1 honors after spinning her second straight complete game, finishing the night with 244 leaderboard points. The former Arizona Wildcat, who upped her record to 2-1 in the circle, scattered six hits and allowed just one earned run while striking out two hitters.
Team captain Sahvanna Jaquish paced the offense by going 2-for-4 with a home run and three runs batted in, collecting MVP 2 accolades and 200 leaderboard points in the process.
Designated player DJ Sanders completed the MVP trio after hitting her first home run of the season in the fourth inning and finishing the night with a 2-for-4 performance and two runs scored.
Outfielder Victoria Hayward and middle infielder Sierra Romero each notched two hits in the loss for Team McCleney. Relief pitcher Taylor McQuillin took the loss after allowing five runs on seven hits over 3.2 innings with three strikeouts.
Garcia and Team McCleney take on Team Chidester in a 3 p.m. game today that will be televised on ESPNU.
