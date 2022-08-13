 Skip to main content
Athletes Unlimited Softball | Team Jaquish 7, Team McCleney 2

Garcia’s team falls in Week 3 opener

ROSEMONT, Ill. — The third week of Athletes Unlimited Softball began with Team Jaquish topping Rachel Garcia’s squad, Team McCleney, 7-2 on Friday.

Garcia played first base in the game and drew a walk and scored a run.

