While Rachel Garcia is across the ocean in Tokyo, hoping to help Team USA win a softball gold medal at the delayed 2020 Olympics, her parents are in Florida, watching the Olympics with other families who couldn’t travel with their athletes.
Chris and Tony Garcia are part of an Olympic Village of their own with other softball parents and parents of other Olympians in Florida.
“Since we couldn’t attend the games in Tokyo, they offered special packages for families of Olympians,” Chris Garcia said, adding they were getting an “Olympic experience” and having watch parties.
The parents were watching as USA defeated Japan on a walk-off home run in the final round of pool play on Sunday night. Chris, Tony and the other parents leapt to their feet as they saw the ball sailing toward the outfield fence and they all jumped and cheered as the ball fell for the home run by Kelsey Stewart, whose parents were also at the Florida watch party.
“It’s been fun hanging out with all of these families and meeting families of different sports and sharing in the joy of the accomplishments of their kids,” Garcia said.
The families are at a “beautiful resort hotel,” according to Garcia, and they received three day passes to all three Universal Parks with express passes to bypass lines.
Tony also went fishing and Chris had a pool day to pass the time on USA’s off day Monday.
Garcia has gone pretty much everywhere to watch her daughter play softball, even traveling to Japan for the Japan Cup in 2019.
Not being there to witness Rachel participate in the Olympics has been tough for her parents, but they’re glad she’s getting the experience.
“When they made the final decision to not let parents go to the Olympics, we were like, ‘At least she can go and follow her dream,’” Chris Garcia said. “If we have to watch her from afar, it’s OK. This is about her living out her dream.”
But it has been hard not to get to talk to her every day.
“Communication with her has been difficult,” Chris said.
Rachel hasn’t gotten much playing time — just two at-bats in five games — which has been a bummer for her friends and family back home.
“We’re super proud,” Chris said. “Even if she’s not playing, she’s still part of it.
“This is a unique Olympics with no family. ... She’s a part of it.”
The Gold Medal Game is today at 4 a.m. Chris and Tony Garcia will be watching on east coast time and hoping for the best for their daughter and Team USA.
Rachel and her teammates are coming home on Thursday.
“Hopefully, they come home with the Gold,” Chris said.
