Garcia’s Great Game

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Any questions of how Team Garcia would respond after losing both of its games to begin the opening week of the 2023 Athletes Unlimited AUX Softball season were answered in its clash with Team Mulipola on Wednesday night.
And they were answered quickly with six runs in the squad’s first four visits to the plate en route to a commanding 12-3 victory over Team Mulipola to close the doubleheader at Parkway Bank Sports Complex.
The result allowed both teams to close the evening with identical 1-2 records. While Team Garcia snapped a two-game losing skid, Team Mulipola dropped its second straight game after an opening victory on Monday.
Team captain Rachel Garcia piloted her team to the victory at the plate and in the circle. The former UCLA and Highland standout, who secured MVP 1 honors in the win, went 3-for-4 at the plate and finished a triple shy of the cycle while driving in three runs. She hit a two-run double in the first inning and a solo home run to left field in the second inning.
Garcia also secured the win in the circle after giving up one unearned run on one hit with six strikeouts over four innings, giving her 298 leaderboard points.
Corner infielder Lilli Piper secured MVP 2 distinction after posting a 2-for-3 effort at the plate with four runs batted in. Piper, who tallied 210 points, clubbed her first home run of the season with a three-run shot to left-center field in the fifth inning.
Middle infielder Sis Bates completed the MVP sweep for Team Garcia with a 1-for-4 performance, including the first home run of her Athletes Unlimited career.
Garcia took over the top spot in the league standings with 418 leaderboard points after her 298-point explosion on Wednesday night. Piper, meanwhile, surged into fifth place after rising 19 spots on the strength of her 210 leaderboard points.
Outfielder Victoria Hayward and corner infielder Tori Vidales each registered two hits in the setback for Team Mulipola.
Making her season debut, Team Mulipola pitcher Peyton St. George (0-1) took the loss after allowing eight runs on 11 hits over four innings with six strikeouts.
Team Garcia set an AUX Softball single-game record with its 18-hit barrage, while the squad’s 12 runs matched the single-game mark. Team Ocasio set the standard with 12 runs during a June 14, 2022, victory over Team Chidester at SDSU Softball Stadium.
Team Garcia also set a new AUX record with five doubles in the victory.
Team Garcia outfielder Amanda Lorenz became the third player in AUX Softball history to register multiple doubles in a single game, going 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. She doubled down the left-field line in the second inning before adding a second double in the fourth inning.
Team Garcia’s D Gibson finished 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run, while S Rhodes also hit a double. Haylie McCleney finished 2-for-5 with an RBI and two runs, while Sam Fischer was 3-for-5 with an RBI.
Team Zerkle defeated Team Mulipola 10-7 in the first game of the day.
Team Zerkle (2-0) scored seven runs in the top of the seventh, setting a new AUX Softball record for runs in a single frame. The previous mark was six runs, which occurred four times during the inaugural season last summer.
Team Mulipola answered with five runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Team Zerkle and Team Mulipola combined to hit six home runs in Wednesday’s opener, eclipsing the AUX Softball single-game record for most combined home runs.
Team Zerkle corner infielder Jessi Warren led the charge with a 2-for-3 performance with three runs batted in and a home run, securing MVP 2 distinction and a game-high 208 leaderboard points.
Middle infielder Aubrey Leach nailed down MVP 1 honors for the second time this week, following a 4-for-4 effort with two doubles and one RBI in the loss for Team Mulipola, while corner infielder Kelsey Stewart-Hunter secured MVP 3 recognition with a 3-for-3 showing and two doubles and a run scored.
Dejah Mulipola finished 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs.
The final game day of the first series is today with Team Garcia taking on Team Zerkle in the first game at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2.
Team Zerkle will then host Team Mulipola in the final game at 6 p.m. on ESPN2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.