 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
Softball | Athletes Unlimited | AUX Series

Garcia’s Great Game

Highland grad pitches, hits team to first win

  • 0

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Any questions of how Team Garcia would respond after losing both of its games to begin the opening week of the 2023 Athletes Unlimited AUX Softball season were answered in its clash with Team Mulipola on Wednesday night.

And they were answered quickly with six runs in the squad’s first four visits to the plate en route to a commanding 12-3 victory over Team Mulipola to close the doubleheader at Parkway Bank Sports Complex.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.