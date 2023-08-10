GREENVILLE, NC — Team Davidson will be the answer to the trivia question of which team won the first-ever contest at the Athletes Unlimited Pro Games at the Little League Softball World Series after coming from behind to secure a 4-3 victory over Team Romero on Wednesday at Max R. Joyner Family Stadium in Greenville, NC.

Playing in the first-ever Athletes Unlimited Softball Championship Season contest to be held outside of Parkway Bank Sports Complex, the Orange-clad Team Davidson earned the win after blasting three home runs in its final two trips to the plate. 

