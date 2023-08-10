GREENVILLE, NC — Team Davidson will be the answer to the trivia question of which team won the first-ever contest at the Athletes Unlimited Pro Games at the Little League Softball World Series after coming from behind to secure a 4-3 victory over Team Romero on Wednesday at Max R. Joyner Family Stadium in Greenville, NC.
Playing in the first-ever Athletes Unlimited Softball Championship Season contest to be held outside of Parkway Bank Sports Complex, the Orange-clad Team Davidson earned the win after blasting three home runs in its final two trips to the plate.
Highland and UCLA grad Rachel Garcia started the game for Team Romero, allowing just one run on two hits and one walk with seven strikeouts in four innings. She was also 1-for-3 at the plate with a solo home run.
Team Davidson designated player Nadia Taylor earned MVP 1 honors after hitting the go-ahead home run off reliever Aleshia Ocasio with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning. Taylor, who was 2-for-3 in the victory, finished the night with a game-high 200 leaderboard points.
Team Davidson outfielder Erika Piancastelli followed with the game’s MVP 2 selection after her home run in the sixth inning evened the score at 3-all. Piancastelli collected 170 leaderboard points after reaching base twice.
Pitcher Mariah Mazon, who earned the win in the circle for Team Davidson, was named MVP 3 after improving to 3-0 this season. Mazon scattered two hits over 2.2 innings with three strikeouts and no walks.
Outfielders Morgan Zerkle and Amanda Lorenz accounted for four of Team Romero’s nine hits in the loss with a pair of 2-for-3 efforts. Ocasio dipped to 1-2 after allowing three home runs over 1.1 innings.
Team Davidson used three home runs in a two-inning span to turn a 3-1 deficit into a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Middle infielder Anissa Urtez got the rally started with a solo home run to left field with one out in the fifth inning before Piancastelli and Taylor went back-to-back with solo shots in the sixth frame.
The game featured six solo home runs, marking the most home runs in a game this season. There have been 23 home runs hit through the first 13 games this season.
Davidson moved into the top spot on the leaderboard with 926 points after claiming 98 points in the victory, while Urtez rose three spots to stand second with 854 points heading into the nightcap between Team Faraimo and Team Alexander.
Garcia and Team Romero are back in action on Saturday, playing Team Faraimo at 2 p.m. on ESPN+. Team Alexander takes on Team Davidson at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN2.
