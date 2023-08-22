Garcia moves into Top 10

ROSEMONT, Ill. — All it takes is one strong day and a player can move up the Athletes Unlimited Softball leaderboard very quickly. Just ask pitcher Rachel Garcia.
The former Highland High and UCLA star surged into the top five in the league standings, leaping 13 spots after an outstanding performance to lift Team Urtez to a 4-2 victory over Team Davidson on Sunday in the penultimate game of Week Four at Parkway Bank Sports Complex.
After the second game on Sunday, she dropped to No. 8 on the leaderboard.
Garcia, who claimed the 2023 AUX Softball title earlier this summer, amassed 272 leaderboard points along with the MVP 1 honor after going 1-for-3 at the plate with a two-run home while earning the win in the circle after registering seven strikeouts in six innings.
The 272 points are tied for the fourth-highest single-game total in Championship Season history and match the fifth-highest single-game output in any Athletes Unlimited Softball contest (AUX or Championship Season). Garcia now owns three of the top five single-game point totals in Championship Season history in addition to four of the top six outcomes in combined history.
Team Urtez catcher Taylor Edwards earned MVP 2 distinction after going 1-for-2 with a walk and a RBI double in the fifth inning, giving her 178 leaderboard points in the victory. Corner infielder Tori Vidales finished the MVP trifecta for Team Urtez with an RBI double in the fifth inning as part of her 2-for-2 performance, which garnered 168 points.
Team Urtez pitcher Taylor McQuillin nailed down her first save of the season after pitching a scoreless seventh inning with a strikeout and a walk.
Four different players registered a hit in the loss for Team Davidson, including an RBI double by corner infielder Nadia Taylor. Pitcher Mariah Mazon (5-1) suffered her first loss of the season after giving up two earned runs in 2.2 innings with one strikeout.
Team Urtez plated a pair of runs in the fourth and fifth innings to claim a 4-0 lead it did not relinquish. Garcia got the scoring started with a two-run home run to left field in the bottom of the fourth inning before Edwards and Vidales hit back-to-back RBI doubles in the fifth inning to pad the lead. A two-run double by Taylor in the top of the sixth frame ended the shutout bid and cut the margin to 4-2.
Heading into the final week, the top four on the leaderboard — Odicci Alexander (1,780), Danielle Gibson (1,534), Hannah Flippen (1,476) and Alyssa Denham (1,428) — will captain the teams. Alexander is the gold team captain, Gibson is orange, Flippen is blue and Denham is purple.
The rest of the top 10 is as follows: Bubba Nickles (1,358), Aliyah Andrews (1,324), Anissa Urtez (1,282), Garcia (1,276), Mia Davidson (1,254) and Gwen Svekis (1,202).
Garcia will be on Team Gibson, which starts Week 5 against Team Flippen at 2:30 p.m. on Friday on ESPN+. Team Gibson then takes on Team Denham at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday on ESPN+ and finishes the season against Team Alexander at 3 p.m. on Sunday on ESPN+.
