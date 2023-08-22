 Skip to main content
Athletes Unlimited | Softball Championship Season | Week Four

Garcia moves into Top 10

Highland grad has big game to end Week 4

ROSEMONT, Ill. — All it takes is one strong day and a player can move up the Athletes Unlimited Softball leaderboard very quickly. Just ask pitcher Rachel Garcia. 

The former Highland High and UCLA star surged into the top five in the league standings, leaping 13 spots after an outstanding performance to lift Team Urtez to a 4-2 victory over Team Davidson on Sunday in the penultimate game of Week Four at Parkway Bank Sports Complex.

